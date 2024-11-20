Barclays Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) to Strong-Buy

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SBFFY opened at $19.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

