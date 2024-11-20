Barclays Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) to Strong-Buy

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of SBFFY opened at $19.00 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
