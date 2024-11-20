Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

