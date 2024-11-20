BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $77.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE BRBR opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

