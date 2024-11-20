Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

