Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $845,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

