Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $17.86 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,619 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 3.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYH opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

