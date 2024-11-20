Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSEP. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

BSEP stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

