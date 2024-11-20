Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

