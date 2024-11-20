Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. MSCI comprises approximately 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 52.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 207.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

MSCI stock opened at $596.93 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.01 and its 200-day moving average is $540.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

