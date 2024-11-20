BIP Wealth LLC Buys 595 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 163,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,983,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.37.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.10. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.14 and a twelve month high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

