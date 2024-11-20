BIP Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

