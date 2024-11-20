Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P Buys 50,000 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,258. This trade represents a 18.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

