BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BLK opened at $1,028.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $975.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $712.11 and a 12-month high of $1,068.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

