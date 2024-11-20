Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
