Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.