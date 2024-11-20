Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Holdings Lifted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

BLMN opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -872.65%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

