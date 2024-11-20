BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.58.

TSE:WN traded up C$0.76 on Wednesday, reaching C$215.86. 64,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$155.00 and a 52 week high of C$236.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$210.07.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,600 shares of company stock worth $164,279 and have sold 54,115 shares worth $12,177,793. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

