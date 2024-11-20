Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.23 and last traded at $139.29. 1,893,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,142,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.