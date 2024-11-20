Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,976.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,407.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,012.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,069.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

