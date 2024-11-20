Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Brady also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. The trade was a 17.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.