Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $70.65. Brady shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 71,289 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $737,014.79. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Brady by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Brady by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

