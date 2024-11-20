Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,853 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $132,735.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,002.65. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,794,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Braze by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

