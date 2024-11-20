Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,853 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $132,735.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,002.65. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14.

On Thursday, September 5th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,794,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Braze by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

