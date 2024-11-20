Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $92,000 in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,275 shares of company stock worth $1,355,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

