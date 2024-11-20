BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 29,658 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 206,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

