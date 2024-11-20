Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 469,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,964,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a market cap of $649.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The trade was a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 87.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Stories

