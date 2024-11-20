Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Bruce M. Rothstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,183.94. This represents a 29.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cactus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,701. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cactus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

