Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Canterra Minerals Co. (CVE:CTM – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,260,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 354,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canterra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -2.63.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. It holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. The company holds interest in the Wilding gold project covering an area of 23,600 hectares located in central Newfoundland; Buffalo Hills property that comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in Alberta, Canada; and the Clipper Brook property that comprises of 5 mineral licenses totaling 122.5 square kilometers located to the northeast strike extent of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor.

See Also

