Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 287,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

