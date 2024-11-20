Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,941 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Capri worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

