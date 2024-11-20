Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

