Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average of $283.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.