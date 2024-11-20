Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.