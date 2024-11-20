Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Sells 5,200 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 5,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$142,480.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.9 %
TSE:EFN opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$20.69 and a 52 week high of C$30.04.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
