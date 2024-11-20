Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.21

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings Price Performance

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 265.70 ($3.37) on Wednesday. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 238 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($5.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £115.47 million, a P/E ratio of 702.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castings from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 340 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Castings

In related news, insider Steve Mant bought 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.07 ($12,632.07). Also, insider Adam Vicary bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,005 ($5,082.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,307 shares of company stock worth $2,445,907. Insiders own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Castings



Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

