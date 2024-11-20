Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for about 5.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Catalent worth $129,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

