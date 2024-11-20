CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Emma E. Giamartino Sells 1,815 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $137.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

