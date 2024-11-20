Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1,606.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 407,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

