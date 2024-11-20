Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Global-E Online stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

