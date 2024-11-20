Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $51,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JIG opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

