Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 1,289,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,011,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

