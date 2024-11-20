CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 70939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 566.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,744,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,548,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

