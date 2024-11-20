CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 2253798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.16.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$582.25 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total transaction of C$158,826.33. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,732 shares of company stock worth $3,584,982. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.