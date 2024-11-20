ChampionX Co. (CHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

ChampionX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

