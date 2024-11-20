Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.