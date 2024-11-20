Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

