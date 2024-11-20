Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 220,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.7 %

CB stock opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.