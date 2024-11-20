CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.97. CI Financial shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 1,468 shares.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.31.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently -178.78%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

