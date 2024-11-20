Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $4.85. Citizens shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 78,031 shares.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Citizens news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,348.08. This represents a 229.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 418,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

