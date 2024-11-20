Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

AZN opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

