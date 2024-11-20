Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,478 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

