Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.